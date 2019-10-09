Rahul Gandhi exit Cong's biggest problem: Khurshid

  Oct 09 2019, 11:43am ist
  updated: Oct 09 2019, 13:31pm ist
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Senior Congress leader and lawyer Salman Khurshid.

As the Indian National Congress (INC) struggles to maintain its grip on the upcoming elections after losing the national elections for the second time, a senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, said that the party couldn't analyse its defeat because Rahul Gandhi 'walked away'.

"We haven’t really got together to analyse why we got defeated. Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away", Khurshid told Associated Press. 

He further said that Rahul Gandhi's exit as the president has left a 'vacuum' in the party. "Sonia Gandhi stepped in, but there is more than an indication that she is treating herself as a stop-gap arrangement. I wish it wasn’t so," he added.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post after the party's defeat in the General Elections 2019.  Soon after that, his mother Sonia Gandhi stepped in as an interim president. Khurshid was also unsure about the party's performance in the upcoming state elections on October 21.

