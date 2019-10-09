Rahul Gandhi exit Cong's biggest problem: Khurshid

As the Indian National Congress (INC) struggles to maintain its grip on the upcoming elections after losing the national elections for the second time, a senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, said that the party couldn't analyse its defeat because Rahul Gandhi 'walked away'.

"We haven’t really got together to analyse why we got defeated. Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away", Khurshid told Associated Press.

Salman Khurshid, Congress: I have very deep pain&concern about where we are today as a party. No matter what happens we won't leave the party, we aren't like those who got everything from the party&when the chips were down, things were difficult they left the party & walked away.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi's exit as the president has left a 'vacuum' in the party. "Sonia Gandhi stepped in, but there is more than an indication that she is treating herself as a stop-gap arrangement. I wish it wasn’t so," he added.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post after the party's defeat in the General Elections 2019. Soon after that, his mother Sonia Gandhi stepped in as an interim president. Khurshid was also unsure about the party's performance in the upcoming state elections on October 21.