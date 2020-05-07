Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over Andhra Pradesh gas leak incident

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over gas leak incident

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised.

He also urged Congress workers in the area to provide all necessary support to those affected.

"I'm shocked to hear about Vizag Gas Leak. I urge our Congress workers and leaders in the area to provide all necessary support and assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery," he said on Twitter.

At least six people have died and over 100 hospitalised after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.

