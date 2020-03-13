Rahul Gandhi slams government response to coronavirus outbreak

In a 'stupor': Rahul Gandhi slams govt's virus response

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday stepped up his attack on the Centre over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the Modi government was in a "stupor" and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken.

He described the contagious disease as a "huge problem" and said ignoring it was a "non-solution".

"I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," the former Congress chief said.

He also retweeted his February 12 post in which he had said coronavirus is a huge threat to the people. 

