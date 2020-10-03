'Rahul, Priyanka among 5 allowed to proceed to Hathras'

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and 3 other Congress representatives to be allowed into Hathras: UP Police

PTI
  • Oct 03 2020, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 17:05 ist
New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before leaving for Hathras to meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being gang-raped two weeks ago, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Only five members of a delegation of MPs led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been permitted to go to Hathras via Noida considering the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said on Saturday.

The Congress leaders are headed to Hathras in western UP to meet the family of a Dalit woman who died on Tuesday in a Delhi hospital, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped by four men outside her village.

"CrPC Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, Greater Noida as well as in Hathras and some other districts in Uttar Pradesh due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Considering the social distancing and other related norms, permission has been granted for five people, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Police Commissioner Alok Singh told.

