Rahul visits Cong's office in Parliament House complex

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the party's office in the Parliament House complex and met some members there.
Gandhi spent around 20 minutes at the party office and met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and others.
Also Read | Plea challenging Rahul Gandhi's conviction ready, to be moved soon
He later left along with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for lunch.
He did not talk to media.
Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdury were also present at the party's parliamentary office.
The Gandhi scion has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case pertaining to his comments on Modi surname.
Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?