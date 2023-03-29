Rahul visits Cong's office in Parliament House complex

Rahul visits Cong's office in Parliament House complex

Gandhi spent around 20 minutes at the party office and met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and others

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2023, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 14:44 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the party's office in the Parliament House complex and met some members there.

Gandhi spent around 20 minutes at the party office and met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and others.

Also Read | Plea challenging Rahul Gandhi's conviction ready, to be moved soon

He later left along with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for lunch.

He did not talk to media.

Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdury were also present at the party's parliamentary office.

The Gandhi scion has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case pertaining to his comments on Modi surname.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Disqualification
Congress 
India News
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Climate action ever more urgent

Climate action ever more urgent

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

 