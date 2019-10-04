Railway unions protest against IRCTC's Tejas Express

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2019, 17:13pm ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2019, 17:47pm ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waves after visiting the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, India's first 'private' train by IRCTC, during its flag-off ceremony at the Charbagh Railway station. PTI

Railway unions on Friday protested against the IRCTC's Tejas Express, the country's first "private" train, flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

The All India Railway Men's Federation (AIRF) said it is observing the day as 'virodh diwas' across the network against the first "private" train Tejas and the railway board's decision to give another 150 trains to the private sector.

Terming the launch of the Tejas express on Friday as a "black day", members of the railway unions carrying banners and shouting slogans gathered in front of the divisional railway manager's office here.

The new IRCTC Tejas Express train, which will run between Lucknow and New Delhi, cuts the time travelled between the two cities to six hours 15 minutes from the six hours 40 minutes taken by the Swarna Shatabdi, currently the fastest train on the route.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
IRCTC
Tejas Express
Comments (+)
 