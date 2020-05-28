Railways raises advance reservation for special trains

Railways increases advance reservation period for all special trains from present 30 to 120 days

  May 28 2020
 The Railways on Thursday increased the advance reservation period from the present 30 days to 120 days for all special trains -- the 15 pairs operating since May 12 on Rajdhani routes and the 100 new pairs of special trains scheduled to run from June 1.

"Ministry of Railways has decided to increase the advance reservation period (ARP) of all Specials notified from 30 days to 120 days. Booking of parcel and luggage shall be permitted in all these 230 trains,” the railways said in a statement.

It said the other terms and conditions such as current booking, tatkal quota allocation of seats to roadside stations and others will be the same as in regular time tabled trains.

"The above changes shall be implemented with effect from 08:00 hrs of train booking date of 31st May 2020 onwards," it said. 

