Railways relaxes distance restriction on booking tickets through UTS mobile app

Aimed at providing relief to commuters, the Indian Railways relaxed distance restrictions on booking unreserved tickets through the UTS mobile app

The national transporter will now allow passengers to book unreserved tickets on the UTS mobile app from a distance of up to 20 km from a station in non-suburban sections, up from 5 km now. In suburban areas, the distance has been enhanced to 5 km from the existing 2 km.

Earlier commuters had demanded the railways increase the distance so that they can book unreserved tickets early. Unreserved ticket holders travel in general coaches of daily passenger trains or long-distance trains.

The Railway Board issued new instructions to all zones on November 7 in this regard.

Earlier, the Unreserved Ticket Booking System (UTS) app allowed commuters in non-suburban sections to book a ticket from up to 5 km from a station. For the suburban section, the uniform distance restriction for booking a ticket through UTSonMobile was 2 km which has now been enhanced to 5 km.

The UTS mobile app allows the booking of season tickets, monthly passes and platform tickets, saving passengers time and sparing them long queues at ticket counters. Payment can be made through wallets or through internet banking.