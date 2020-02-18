Railways roots out illegal softwares, more Tatkal tickets for passengers now

Indian Railways on Tuesday claimed that it has rooted out illegal software which used to prevent general public from booking Tatkal railway tickets in IRCTC websites.

Illegal software like 'ANMS', 'MAC' and 'Jaguar' would bypass the IRCTC's login captcha, booking captcha and bank OTP to generate tickets, while a genuine user has to go through all these processes, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General Arun Kumar said

The booking process for a general user usually takes around 2.55 minutes, but those using these software could do it in just around 1.48 minutes, he explained.

The railways does not allow agents to book Tatkal tickets and over the past two months. The RPF has nabbed around 60 illegal agents, who were booking tickets through these software, making it virtually impossible for others to get Tatkal bookings.

Weeding out illegal software and arresting agents will help general public to book Tatkal tickets for hours, compared to a minute or two earlier after the booking opens.

Through these illegal software, agents used to generate business of Rs 50 crore-100 crore annually he said.