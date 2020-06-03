Rajasthan records 102 fresh cases of COVID-19

Rajasthan records 102 fresh cases of COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 03 2020, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 11:57 ist

Over 100 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the virus tally in the state to 9,475, officials said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 203.   

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

 There are 2,766 active cases of COVID-19, while 5,977 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the officials said.

While 28 of the 102 new COVID-19 cases are from Jaipur, 18 are from Bharatpur, 13 from Nagaur, 10 from Jhalawar, three cases each from Baran, Dungarpur, Kota and Rajsamand.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 3

Two cases each of the novel coronavirus have been reported from Karauli and Sirohi and one case each from Churu and Dholpur.

The addresses of two other patients is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

 