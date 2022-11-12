Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan, five others set free

Thirty-one years after their arrest, six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including S Nalini, walked out of the prison Saturday following their release by the Supreme Court.
While Nalini and Ravichandran walked free, four Sri Lankan nationals are likely to be taken to a transit camp in Tiruchirappalli where they will stay till they are repatriated to their home country.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...
'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post
Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations
NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday
Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera
Living with paranoid schizophrenia
Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron