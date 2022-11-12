Rajiv assassination convict Nalini, 5 others set free

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan, five others set free

More details awaited

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 12 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 17:37 ist

Thirty-one years after their arrest, six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including S Nalini, walked out of the prison Saturday following their release by the Supreme Court.

While Nalini and Ravichandran walked free, four Sri Lankan nationals are likely to be taken to a transit camp in Tiruchirappalli where they will stay till they are repatriated to their home country.

More to follow...

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination
Rajiv Gandhi
India News

