Rajnath Singh blasts foreign aggressors during Aero India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lambasted foreign aggressors during his inaugural speech on the opening day of Aero India 2021 on Wednesday.

While he did not mention China or Ladakh by name, Singh said that India is prepared to defend the territorial integrity of the country at all costs. “India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure. We will defend our people and our territorial integrity at all cost,” he said.

The warning came as Singh praised the advancement of the Indian indigenous arms industry and suggested that the strides in arms manufacturing will be used to strengthen the country’s military while serving as a force of deterrence.

Read | Bengaluru stares at the sky as Aero India 2021 kicks off

While he described global terrorism as an ever-present threat, Singh said that India nevertheless faced military challenges across several fronts. “India also faces threats and challenges emanating from multiple fronts. India is a victim of state-sponsored and the use of force along our unresolved borders,” he said, however, adding that India’s modernization of its defense manufacturing and military also made it a force for good in the region.

“We have a long coastline and with the indigenous development of aircraft and other technology we are able to serve, protect and help people in need of aid, while ensuring stability in the region,” he said.

Domestic manufacturing of bigger and complex defence platforms has now become the focus of our police under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. We plan to spend $130 billion to modernise the military over the next eight years,” he said.

He also specified that the centre had enhanced foreign direct investment in the defence sector up to 74% through the domestic route and the 100% through the government route. This should “act as a catalyst for foreign players to invest in India,” he said.

The minister also said that India is keen to forge new relationships with friendly countries while “deepening existing relationships.” He expressed confidence that Aero India 2021 will showcase the country’s commitments.

He also acknowledged the physical presence of defence ministers from other countries who were attending a special Defence Minister Conclave due to be Thursday. Defence Ministers from the Comoros, Sudan, Ukraine, Madagascar, Iran and Equatorial Guinea were in attendance at the air show.