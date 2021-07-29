Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid Opposition protest

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Friday amid continuous protests by opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and price rise.

After the House resumed after lunch at 2 pm, the government introduced the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the bill amid the protest and sloganeering by the Opposition members and said it will provide relief to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

The bill will help the sector ensure a smoother capital cycle and healthier cash flow, she added.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was in the chair, asked the agitating Opposition members, who had trooped into the Well of the House, to return to their seats.

He called the members to participate in the discussion on the bill.

However, barring those from the ruling BJP, AIDMK and TRS, who supported the bill, no one turned up for the discussion.

Singh then called Sitharaman for her reply and the bill was passed.

After that the deputy chairman adjourned the House till Friday 11 am.