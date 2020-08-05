Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan: Muslim invitees to the big event

Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan: Muslim invitees to the event

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 05 2020, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 00:28 ist
Preparations ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya. Credits: PTI Photo

The grand ceremony of Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan is all set to be held on August 5 in Ayodhya. Invitation for the event has reportedly been sent to around 175 people, and it includes some Muslim dignitaries as well.

Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan, which will be conducted amid tight security, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with many others including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Along with others, the invite reportedly mentions at least three Muslim personalities as well. 

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant for the Muslim party in the Ayodhya land dispute case, has been invited for the event. Ansari himself confirmed it saying he would gift a copy of the Ramcharitmanas to the PM at the event.

Syed Waseem Rizvi, UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman, is the second Muslim name in the list of invitees. Rizvi, who has always been in support of construction of the Ram Mandir, said that he would surely attend the event.

Mohammad Sharif, an 80-year-old Padma Shri awardee, has also been invited. Known for his work of performing last rites of unclaimed bodies of Hindus and Muslims for many years, Sharif, however, might not be able to attend the event due to his health issues.
 

Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Muslim
Naredra Modi

