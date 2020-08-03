Ram Temple aims at establishing 'Ram Rajya' in India: VHP

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday said that the Ram Temple was not merely ''one more temple'' but was aimed at establishing the 'Ram Rajya'' in the country, where there was 'equality' and ''social harmony''.

''We believe that this massive effort is not only to build one more Temple...this campaign is for establishing Ram Rajya,'' central working president of VHP Alok Kumar said.

In a statement here, Kumar said that the construction of the Temple was ''embroiled in the hurdles created by various governments, the manipulations by political forces and the long delays in the Courts''.

''We hope that in about three years, the devotees may be able to worship Ramlala in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Temple,'' he added.

''The Ram Rajya will have a harmonious society based on equality, where every person will be treated with dignity...everyone will be assured food, clothing and shelter along with education and gainful vocations...the family values will be respected,'' he said.

Kumar said that Lord Rama, during his wanderings in the forests, had seen the havoc caused by the terrorists' demonic activities and unsuitable alien culture. He had vowed to end the terrorists from the earth.

VHP would also work for the development of the cow and its progeny, cow-based products and organic agriculture. For this purpose, the VHP would strengthen the training infrastructure for Gau-Palaks and farmers, he said.