Ramdev pledges Rs 25 cr to PM’s COVID-19 fund

Ramdev pledges Rs 25 cr to PM’s COVID-19 fund, appeals followers to contribute

PTI
PTI, Haridwar,
  • Mar 30 2020, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 18:40 ist
PTI/file

Yoga guru Ramdev said on Monday he will donate Rs 25 crore to the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund), which has been set up to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Also, all employees of his Patanjali and Ruchi Soya will donate their one-day salary, collectively amounting to Rs 1.5 crore, to the PM-CARES fund, he said

The yoga guru said he will also give the premises of two of his institutions in Haridwar and his ashrams in Kolkata, Modinagar (Uttar Pradesh) and Solan (Himachal Pradesh) for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

About 1,500 suspects can be kept in isolation at these facilities together, he said.

Food will be provided by Patanjali at these places, he said.

 

Ramdev also appealed to his followers to contribute generously to the PM CARES fund to fight against coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ramdev
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 