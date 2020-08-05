'Ramrajya': Twitter reacts to Ram Temple ceremony

As the Ram Temple became a reality after prime minister Narendra Modi performed its 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday, the temple town of Ayodhya is all set for a complete makeover with a slew of developmental projects either launched or in the pipeline for the town.

As this day marked another page in history, here is how people reacted to Ram mandir bhoomi pujan:

“A blessed day in Ayodhya. This day will remain etched in the memory of every Indian. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shree Ram always be upon us. May India scale new heights of progress. May every Indian be healthy and prosperous,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter as he shared photos of the ceremony.

“Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi The laying of the foundation stone of Shri Ram Temple by Jee, marks the beginning of a new era. This new era is of tapomayi service for public welfare. This era belongs to Ramrajya. This era is to build a new India in accordance with the ideals of Lord Shri Ram. Jai Shree Ram!” wrote UP CM Yogi Adityanath, while sharing a photo of the PM from the bhoomi pujan ceremony.

“On this historic, auspicious occasion, Mr. Prime Minister of the country Mr. @narendramodi Thank you that he made our determination towards public sentiments and construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple today through Bhumi Pujan and foundation stone,” wrote BJP President JP Nadda.

“Prime Minister built this grand Lord Shri Ram temple @NarendraModi Demonstrates the strong and decisive leadership of Ji. My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this unforgettable day. The Modi government will always be committed to protecting and preserving Indian culture and its values,” wrote Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Our dream of having the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the place of Ram’s birth is, at last, being realised! After 500 years, thanks to Modi ji, the dream is becoming a reality. Our ancient civilisation & our culture is being showcased to the world. JAI SRI RAM!,” wrote actor and MP from Mathura, Hema Malini.

The Sholay actor also shared a Twitter note celebrating the occasion. Click here to listen to the tweet.

“Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama is the manifestation of the best human qualities. They are the core of humanity in the depths of our mind. Ram is love. They can never appear in disgust. Ram is compassion. They can never appear cruel. Ram is justice. They can never appear in injustice,” wrote INC leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

“Ramrajya,” tweeted BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra. He even made a pencil sketch of Lord Ram and dedicated it to Prime Minister Modi.

“Remain my messengers of Rama. India is emerging. My country is now being run by the nations today, a historic day. Lord Rama incarnated in the hearts of all of us. Jai Shree Ram. Wishing the people of this great festival,” wrote singer Kailash Kher, who even shared a song of him singing to mark the occasion.

The Chand Sifarish singer even sang a song to mark the occasion. Click here to watch the video.

“Maryada Purushottam on the occasion of Bhumi Pujan and Shilanyas of Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, heartfelt greetings to all the country and people. Jai Shree Ram,” wrote Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot.

“Ramraj will be established with temple construction,” wrote Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Jai Jai Ram. Historical day,” wrote freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat.

“From being a #KarSevak in the Dec,92 #Ramajanmabhoomi movement to living the moment witnessing foundation being laid for a grand Sri Rama mandira at #Ayodhya by our PM @narendramodi, it's a dream come true for me. Sharing a few glimpses of my participation in the historic movement,” wrote Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

“Congratulations to our Hindu brethren on this historic day of laying the foundation stone for Sri #RamMandir in Ayodhya. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji on the sublime occasion #BhoomiPujan,” wrote Shiromani Akali Dal Party member and Food Processing Industries Minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal.