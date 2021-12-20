Reconvert and pray in temples: Hindu outfit to Muslims

Reconvert and pray in temples: Hindu outfit to Muslims

Ancestors of a majority of Haryana Muslims belonged to Hindu community, said Mahaveer Bhardwaj, chairman of the Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 20 2021, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 01:05 ist
Muslims offer namaz in an open site. Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A right-wing group disrupting Friday namaz being held in the open on Sunday asked Muslims to "reconvert" and pray in Hindu temples.

Ancestors of a majority of Haryana Muslims belonged to Hindu community, said Mahaveer Bhardwaj, chairman of the Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, a body of 32 right-wing Hindu outfits.

"We can organise a mass 'ghar wapsi' in Leisure Valley here and they will be taken back in their castes and accepted with open arms," Bharadwaj said.

"They will have their temples to pray and this namaz issue will end," he added.

In the past some months, members of some Hindu outfits have objected to the offering of "namaz" by Muslims in open spaces.

They have been raising "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram" slogans to disrupt the Friday prayers by Muslims.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Haryana
India News
Muslims
Hindu outfits

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

 