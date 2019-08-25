Release on bail: Murder accused receive hero's welcome

In a shocking display of utter insensitivity, a group of saffron activists accorded hero's welcome to the six persons, who were accused in the killing of a senior police officer during a clash over a cow slaughter incident last year, upon their release from jail on bail.

Subodh Kumar Singh, the in-charge of Syana police station in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar district, about 500 kilometres from here, was killed by a frenzied mob, consisting mainly of saffron activists, in a clash in December last year following the recovery of animal bones in the area.

A Bajarang Dal (BD) office-bearer, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker and a BJP leader were among 88 people booked in the killing.

On Saturday evening six main accused persons, all saffron leaders, were released from Bulandshahar district jail after being enlarged on bail by the Allahabad high court. Thirty-eight others, who were arrested in this connection, were still in the jail.

Scores of saffron leaders and activists chanted 'Jai Shriram' and 'Vande Mataram' as soon as the accused emerged out of the gate, according to the reports.

They were garlanded by the activists and hailed as heroes, reports said.

The killing of the cop and also another youth during the clash had triggered nationwide outrage and the BJP government in the state had drawn flak from different quarters over the incident.

The opposition parties had demanded the resignation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath accusing him of failing miserably on the law and order front.