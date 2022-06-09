Remarks don't reflect views of govt: MEA on Prophet row

Remarks do not reflect government's views: MEA on Prophet Mohammed row

The BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments on the Prophet

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2022, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 19:11 ist
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Credit: IANS Photo

Facing widespread anger in the Arab countries over the controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed, India on Thursday said it has made it clear that the remarks do not reflect the views of the government.

"We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of government," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I really do not have anything additional to say on this," he said.

Read | Charge those who instigated Islamic nations against India with treason: Mahurkar

Asked about the claim in an Iranian readout that said that after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian raised the issue of controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed with NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday, the latter said that offenders will be dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson, Bagchi said: "My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down."

He was responding to a question on the issue.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments on the Prophet.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prophet Mohammed
BJP
India
Ministry of External Affairs
India News

What's Brewing

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

A R Rahman to represent British Council's culture drive

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Thailand decriminalises weed, but not the strong stuff

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

Lounge around before you fly out of KIA

 