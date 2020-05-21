Remembering Rajiv Gandhi: Rare photos of stalwart Congress leader

May 21 marks an important day in the history of Indian politics. On this day, twenty-nine years back, former prime minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during an election campaign in the year 1991. As the nation remembers Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary, here’s a look at some of his rare photos:
May 1964
Studio headshot portrait of Rajiv Gandhi (1944 - 1991), son of Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi, while he was a student at Cambridge University, England. (Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images)
October 15, 1985
Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi (1944 - 1991) with Neil Kinnock and Denis Healey on an official visit to London to discuss Britain's attitude to sanctions against South Africa. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
January 01, 1967
Indian prime minister Mrs Indira Gandhi (1917 - 1984) with her two eldest sons Rajiv (1944 - 1991) and Sanjay, in the garden of their Delhi home. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Getty Images)
October 15, 1985
Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi (1944 - 1991) meeting with British foreign secretary Sir Geoffrey Howe. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
February 26, 1968
Rajiv Gandhi (1944 - 1991), the eldest son of India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with his fiancee Sonia Maino, in Palam Airport, New Delhi. Rajiv Gandhi became Prime Minister in 1984 and was assassinated seven years later. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)