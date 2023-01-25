Republic Day 2023: Where to watch parade online, timings, schedule

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the national capital and for the first time the celebrations will hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to 'Kartavya Path' last year.

The government put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses and colourful tableaux from Assam, Maharshatra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, West Bengal and several other states and Union Territories will roll down the Kartavya Path during the celebrations on January 26, with 'Nari Shakti' being the theme for majority of the floats.

Where to watch the parade

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am on January 26 will be broadcast live on news channels and YouTube channels of Doordarshan and Press Information Bureau.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other top leaders will walk along the Kartavya Path. This year, the Chief Guest for the Republic Day is Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Firsts

The vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns that traditionally fires the thundering ceremonial 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations will be replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns this year, as the government makes a further push for its Make in India initiative.

The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue as well as be the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path.

A 144-strong military contingent and a band contingent from Egypt will also be taking part in the celebrations.

The Chief of Staff Delhi Area said the parade will begin at 10:30 am and go on till 12 noon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay respects to the fallen braves at the National War Memorial before the commencement of the parade.

The military assets which will be displayed during the parade include made-in-India equipment, showing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Tableaux

A total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade, Defence Ministry officials said on Sunday.

Among the Union ministries and central government agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs will display two tableaux -- one each by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), while one each will be exhibited by the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Culture and the Central Public Works Department that falls under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a senior official told reporter here.

A preview of many of the tableaux, some of which are still being constructed or given finishing touches, was held at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in the city.

“A total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments will be part if the R-Day parade. Besides, there will be floats by the Army, Navy and the Air Force, and a vehicle will be displayed by the DRDO," the official said.

Asked if there will be a tableau from the Ministry of Railways' side, he said, "No, there is no tableau from Ministry of Railways in this year's parade".

The theme adopted this year by various states is largely 'Nari Shakti', besides cultural heritage and other themes, the official said.

The West Bengal tableau depicts Durga Puja in Kolkata and celebrates its inscription on the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Assam's tableau proudly showcases the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan and its cultural landmarks including the famous Kamakhya Temple.

The central government last year had celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general. Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam.

(With inputs from PTI)