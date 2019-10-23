Restrained cadres from erecting banners: AIADMK to HC

After the DMK, the ruling AIADMK filed an affidavit in the Madras High Court on Wednesday, saying it has restrained its cadres from in any manner erecting cut outs, flex boards or banners that would cause hindrance to the public.

The affidavit was filed before a bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, hearing a contempt plea and batch of petitions in connection with illegal banners and a plea from the father of a woman techie who died recently due to a hoarding erected by a former AIADMK councillor.

"It is the solemn statement of our political party that it is against erection of banners of any nature that would cause hindrance in any manner to the general public and as such they are against the display of such banners as well," the affidavit by AIADMK Organising Secretary J C D Prabakar said.

The AIADMK undertaking comes more than a month after its arch-rival DMK filed an affidavit affirming that it was complying with all directives barring illegal banners and hoardings that endanger public safety.

The ruling party said it stood by its commitment and has restrained its cadres from in any manner erecting cut outs, flex boards, banners, which would cause difficulty of any nature to the general public.

The affidavit further said all leaders of the party called on the cadres to strictly follow the direction and had asked them to not put up any banners.

On September 16, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi had filed the affidavit before the same bench, stating that party chief M K Stalin and the party headquarters had issued instructions to functionaries to not put up banners.

The DMK had made the undertaking in response to the court's observations asking the political parties to start a movement against illegal banners.

During the hearing on Wednesday, a status report was filed by the South Chennai Additional Commissioner of Police and the ACP of Traffic wing of Greater Chennai Police on the case related to the death of R Subashree, who was recently ran over by a truck while riding a two-wheeler after an illegal banner fell on her on an arterial suburban road.

It said two separate cases — one against former AIADMK councillor C Jayagopal, who has since been arrested, and another by the traffic investigation wing with regard to the accident involving Subashree — had been registered and the charge sheet filed before a magistrate court.

The final report in the case against Jayagopal had been filed while it was yet to be submitted in respect of the other case.

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy, who has filed the contempt petition over violation of court orders banning hoardings, submitted some photographs showing banners and arches "erected by the DMK" in Vikravandi assembly constituency where a byelection was held on Monday.

Taking note of it, the bench asked the counsel who appeared for DMK to get instructions.

The bench posted all the matters for further hearing to November 22.