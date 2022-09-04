RIP Cyrus Mistry: 'Devastating news,' Supriya Sule, Shashi Tharoor, others condole ex-Tata sons chairman's demise

He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance, Harsh Goenka on Cyrus Mistry's death
So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group.
Shocked and sad to hear the news of Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident. Prayers for him, heartfelt condolences to his family and friends to cope with this tragic loss. Gone too soon, rest in peace.
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in accident
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said. (Photo Credit:Reuters Photo)
'Cyrus Mistry was all dignity and class. Can't believe he is gone,' says Harsha Bhogle
My heart goes out to his loved ones: Shashi Tharoor on Cyrus Mistry's death
