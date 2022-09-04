RIP Cyrus Mistry: 'Devastating news,' Supriya Sule, Shashi Tharoor, others condole ex-Tata sons chairman's demise

  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 16:56 ist
Tributes pour in for former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry.
    'Cyrus Mistry was all dignity and class. Can't believe he is gone,' says Harsha Bhogle

    My heart goes out to his loved ones: Shashi Tharoor on Cyrus Mistry's death

    He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance, Harsh Goenka on Cyrus Mistry's death

    Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in accident

    Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said. (Photo Credit:Reuters Photo)