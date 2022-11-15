RIP Krishna: Chiranjeevi pens heartfelt tribute as Mahesh Babu's father passes away

Krishna debuted as lead actor with 1965 movie 'Thene Manasulu'
Born on May 31, 1942 at Burripalem in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Krishna entered the film industry in early 1960s with small roles. He debuted as the lead actor with the 1965 movie Thene Manasulu, which became a hit.
Gudacchari 116(1966), a spy film, proved to be a superhit, making Krishna one of the most sought after actors. With this success, he got offers for 20 films. He subsequently acted in at least six James Bond-like movies.
09:30
For his contribution to the Indian film industry, Krishna was conferred with Padma Bhushan award.
Film producers Dil Raju, Sirish mourn Krishna’s demise
Film producers Dil Raju and Sirish, via their banner Sri Venkateswara Creations’ official Twitter handle, said that Krishna’s “legendary roles and impeccable performances will continue to inspire generations to come.”
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Superstar Krishna Garu.
His legendary roles & impeccable performances will continue to inspire generations to come...
Our heartfelt condolences to Mahesh Babu and the entire family.
It's heartbreaking for every fan, says Rakul Preet
Actor Rakul Preet Singh mourned the demise of superstar Krishna. She wrote, “Condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir and his family. It’s heartbreaking for every fan. Thank you, sir, for your contribution to Indian cinema. There will be no one like you. RIP.”
Superstar Krishna no more 💔 condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir and his family . It’s heartbreaking for every fan. Thnkyouuuuu sir for your contribution to Indian cinema. There will be no one like you . RIP
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also condoled his demise
ప్రముఖ చలన చిత్ర నటుడు, నిర్మాత అభిమానులు సూపర్ స్టార్ గా పిలుచుకునే సినీ హీరో కృష్ణ (శ్రీ ఘట్టమనేని శివరామ కృష్ణమూర్తి, 79) మరణం పట్ల ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు సంతాపాన్ని ప్రకటించారు.#SuperStarKrishna
"He is Alluri... He is our James Bond," says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
కృష్ణ గారు తెలుగువారి సూపర్ స్టార్. ఆయనే అల్లూరి... ఆయనే మన జేమ్స్ బాండ్. నిజ జీవితంలో కూడా మనసున్న మనిషిగా, సినీరంగంలో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేకతను సంపాదించుకున్న ఆయన మరణం తెలుగు సినీ రంగానికి, తెలుగు వారికి తీరని లోటు. (1/2)
Krishna was awarded NTR national award in 2003
He received several awards including NTR national award in 2003. In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema.
Krishna was considered close to former Prime Minister Rahiv Gandhi. He joined the Congress party in 1984 and was a critic of legendary actor NTRama Rao and his Telugu Desam Party.
Krishna married Indira Devi in 1965. They had two sons including Mahesh Babu and three daughters. In 1969, he married actor Vijaya Nirmala and had one son from her. She died in 2019.
The superstar was reported to be depressed since the death of his wife Indira Devi in September. Early this year, he lost his elder son Ramesh Babu.
The superstar founded Padmalaya Studio in 1970 and produced some highly successful movies.
Krishna debuted as lead actor with 1965 movie 'Thene Manasulu'
Born on May 31, 1942 at Burripalem in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, Krishna entered the film industry in early 1960s with small roles. He debuted as the lead actor with the 1965 movie Thene Manasulu, which became a hit.
Gudacchari 116(1966), a spy film, proved to be a superhit, making Krishna one of the most sought after actors. With this success, he got offers for 20 films. He subsequently acted in at least six James Bond-like movies.
For his contribution to the Indian film industry, Krishna was conferred with Padma Bhushan award.
Megastar Chiranjeevi pens heartfelt tribute to Krishna
Film producers Dil Raju, Sirish mourn Krishna’s demise
Film producers Dil Raju and Sirish, via their banner Sri Venkateswara Creations’ official Twitter handle, said that Krishna’s “legendary roles and impeccable performances will continue to inspire generations to come.”
It's heartbreaking for every fan, says Rakul Preet
Actor Rakul Preet Singh mourned the demise of superstar Krishna. She wrote, “Condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir and his family. It’s heartbreaking for every fan. Thank you, sir, for your contribution to Indian cinema. There will be no one like you. RIP.”
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also condoled his demise
"He is Alluri... He is our James Bond," says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
For his contribution to the Indian film industry, Krishna was conferred with Padma Bhushan award.
He was elected to Lok Sabha as a Congress MP from Eluru in 1989.
Krishna, father of popular actor Mahesh Babu, had acted in over 340 movies, introducingJames Bond, Western cow-boy styled films to the Telugu audience.
Yesteryear Telugu superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna (79) passed away in the early hours on Tuesday. He was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday night, after suffering cardiac arrest.