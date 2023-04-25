RIP Parkash Singh Badal: Tributes pour in for former Punjab CM

  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 22:51 ist
Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted at a private hospital in Mohali, died on Tuesday, hospital officials and party sources said. He was 95.
  • 22:50

    Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal

  • 22:49

    Mayawati condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal

  • 22:49

    Parkash Singh Badal was a very able administrator, guide, and role model: Supriya Sule

  • 22:48

    An old friend, colleague, determined leader: Sharad Pawar pays tribute to Badal

  • 22:47

    We have lost a dear comrade: N Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute to Badal

  • 22:46

    Tejashwi Yadav condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal

  • 22:45

    Punjab CM pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal

  • 22:44

    He was a strong leader of India and Punjab politics throughout his life: Rahul condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal

  • 22:43

    Although we differed in our ideologies, he earned immense respect among the people of Punjab: Kharge pays tribute to Badal

  • 22:42

    Parkash Singh Badal's unparalleled political experience was very helpful in public life: Amit Shah

  • 22:40

    SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia arrives at Fortis Hospital where Parkash Singh Badal passed away

  • 22:39

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal

  • 21:45

    A political stalwart: Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal

  • 21:44

    Deeply saddened: JP Nadda condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal

  • 21:43

    Sachin Pilot condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal

  • 21:40

    A personal loss for me, says PM Modi on Parkash Singh Badal's demise

  • 21:37

    Gopal Rai condoles death of Parkash Singh Badal

  • 21:35

    Raghav Chadha pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal

  • 21:34

    Biplab Kumar Deb condoles death of Parkash Singh Badal

  • 21:31

    Jairam Ramesh condoles demise of 'titan' Parkash Singh Badal

  • 21:30

    Nitin Gadkari pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal