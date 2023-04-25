RIP Parkash Singh Badal: Tributes pour in for former Punjab CM
RIP Parkash Singh Badal: Tributes pour in for former Punjab CM
updated: Apr 25 2023, 22:51 ist
Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted at a private hospital in Mohali, died on Tuesday, hospital officials and party sources said. He was 95.
22:50
Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal
देश के वरिष्ठ राजनेता एवं पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री प्रकाश सिंह बादल जी का निधन, अत्यंत दुखद!
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति व शोक संतप्त परिवार को संबल प्रदान करें।
काफी लम्बा सम्मानित राजनीतिक सफर तय करने वाले शिरोमणि अकाली दल के संरक्षक एवं पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री प्रकाश सिंह बादल जी के आज निधन हो जाने की ख़बर अति-दुःखद। उनके परिवार व समस्त अनुयाइयों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना।
Parkash Singh Badal was a very able administrator, guide, and role model: Supriya Sule
Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of former CM of Punjab and a tall leader Hon. Parkash Singh Badal sahab. He was a very able administrator, and truly was a guide & role model for all of us. We all will miss him. My sincere condolences to Harsimrat, Sukhbir and Badal… pic.twitter.com/lFkPexm9VH
An old friend, colleague, determined leader: Sharad Pawar pays tribute to Badal
Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Chief Minister minister of Punjab Shri Parkash Singh Badal ji. He was an Old friend, colleague, determined leader and able administrator who worked for the welfare of all the farmers of india. My… pic.twitter.com/U6gmqGERJC
We have lost a dear comrade: N Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute to Badal
Extremely saddened to learn about the passing of former Chief Minister of Punjab Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. We have lost a dear comrade who has always stood as a pillar of support from the days of NT Rama Rao Garu. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/c3jpXFmyBw
Parkash Singh Badal's unparalleled political experience was very helpful in public life: Amit Shah
The passing away of veteran leader, Shri Parkash Singh Badal Sahab is deeply saddening. His career spanning several decades was dedicated to the welfare of the poor. His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers. pic.twitter.com/yF7HX2EpkG
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia arrives at Fortis Hospital where Parkash Singh Badal passed away
#WATCH | Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia arrives at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where former Punjab CM and party patron Parkash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 95 pic.twitter.com/sveKlS7k19
A political stalwart: Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal
Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our…
Deeply saddened: JP Nadda condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal
Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Former CM of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal Ji. He was a towering political figure whose contributions to the development of Punjab are immense & will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & supporters. Om… pic.twitter.com/LiRZwzl0UU
A personal loss for me, says PM Modi on Parkash Singh Badal's demise
Shri Parkash Singh Badal’s passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him. I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. pic.twitter.com/YtD9xKsos2
Jairam Ramesh condoles demise of 'titan' Parkash Singh Badal
Sardar Parkash Singh Badal 5-time CM of Punjab & a titan has passed away. I recall our association with great fondness & respect. He embarassed me no end by having Punjab Assembly pass this resolution in Sep 2010. He belonged to a class of politicians that’s fast becoming extinct pic.twitter.com/K6EYQSaNAn
पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री प्रकाश सिंह बादल जी के निधन का समाचार दु:खद है। उनको मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। बादल जी का जाना देश के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। देश की राजनीति में उनका महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। बादल जी से मेरे स्नेह पूर्ण संबंध रहे हैं, मुझे हमेशा ही उनसे स्नेह मिला है।…
Akhilesh Yadav pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal
Mayawati condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal
Parkash Singh Badal was a very able administrator, guide, and role model: Supriya Sule
An old friend, colleague, determined leader: Sharad Pawar pays tribute to Badal
We have lost a dear comrade: N Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute to Badal
Tejashwi Yadav condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab CM pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal
He was a strong leader of India and Punjab politics throughout his life: Rahul condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal
Although we differed in our ideologies, he earned immense respect among the people of Punjab: Kharge pays tribute to Badal
Parkash Singh Badal's unparalleled political experience was very helpful in public life: Amit Shah
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia arrives at Fortis Hospital where Parkash Singh Badal passed away
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal
A political stalwart: Rajnath Singh pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal
Deeply saddened: JP Nadda condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal
Sachin Pilot condoles demise of Parkash Singh Badal
A personal loss for me, says PM Modi on Parkash Singh Badal's demise
Gopal Rai condoles death of Parkash Singh Badal
Raghav Chadha pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal
Biplab Kumar Deb condoles death of Parkash Singh Badal
Jairam Ramesh condoles demise of 'titan' Parkash Singh Badal
Nitin Gadkari pays tribute to Parkash Singh Badal