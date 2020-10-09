RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Condolences pour in from across party lines

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the most prominent Dalit leaders of the country who had been a part of several governments headed by rival parties, died on Thursday at the age of 74. Paswan died at a hospital in Delhi, where he underwent a heart surgery recently.

In a statement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the passing away of the Dalit leader and Lok Janshakti Party (LSP) chief, saying he had over five decades of public life and been the voice of the downtrodden.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan said Paswan always fought for the rights of Dalits and downtrodden sections of the society. I pray Lord Sri Jagannath and Lord Sri Venkateswara for his soul to rest in peace and offer my heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family," he said in a separate statement.

He also recalled that Paswan had opposed the Emergency and was arrested.

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the demise of senior leader Sri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was a towering leader who leaves behind a rich political legacy which will remain unparalleled for a long time. The nation will truly miss him and his selfless service."

The chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan also condoled the demise of the Union minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, "Shocked to hear of the sudden demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. My heartfelt condolences to the family in this hour of grief. May the Almighty grant him peace."

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said he was deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Paswan.

Pawan will always be remembered for his efforts to empower the poor and marginalised. He worked for the uplift of the poor and the backward classes, and contributed significantly to the development of the country while holding various ministerial posts, Khattar said, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Union Minister & founder of Lok Janshakti Party, Ram Vilas Paswan ji. May God give strength to his family members and support to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Expressing condolence over Paswan's demise, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said he will be remembered for his social and public welfare works.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja also condoled Paswan's demise.

Former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot said he is extremely saddened to learn about the demise of a political stalwart like Paswan.

"His contribution towards the upliftment of the downtrodden will always be remembered. May his soul find eternal peace. My condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti,” Pilot tweeted.

"In a political career of five decades, he held the cause of the less privileged, close to heart. My heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family", Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tweeted.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister, who died at a hospital in Delhi.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family & friends. On behalf of the people of Kerala, I offer our deepest condolences," he tweeted.

Paswan had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders.

Vijayan said Paswan came to politics in Bihar through socialist organisations and took firm stands in favour of social justice.