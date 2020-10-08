RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Flags at Rashtrapathi Bhavan, Parliament fly half-mast

Several political leaders including PM Narendra Modi expressed deep grief at the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Lok Janshakti Party patron, Paswan, passed away on Thursday. He had undergone heart surgery at a hospital a few days ago. He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders. Stay tuned for more updates.
Mortal remains of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan being taken to his residence from AIIMS.
Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast to condole the demise of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the demise of Union minister and veteran leader Ram Vilas Paswan, saying he had an enviable rapport with the masses and ardently strove for their welfare.
He devoted all his life to the service of the underprivileged, says BJP President J P Nadda.
Paswan had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders.
A towering personality who stood with the cause of social justice and empowerment of the most marginalized, says Congress President Sonia Gandhi
Ram Vilas Paswan's death a great loss to country: Former PM Deve Gowda
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who had served as the Railway Minister in his cabinet, and said it was a great loss to the country.
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar condole Ram Vilas Paswan's death
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday condoled the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and said he was a popular leader who stood for deprived and weaker sections of the society.
Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi fondly remember Ram Vilas Paswan
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Delhi.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles Ram Vilas Paswan's death
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed deep grief over the passing away of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
National Flag to be flown at half-mast on Oct 9 to honour Ram Vilas Paswan
National Flag will be flown at half-mast on 09.10.20 in Delhi and Capitals of all States and UTs where it is regularly flown, and also on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral takes place. It has also been decided that State Funeral will be accorded.
Sitaram Yechury expresses condolences to Paswan's family
Deepest condolences on the passing of my friend Ram Vilas Paswan. We had been associated for many decades, in times when he stood with India’s secular and democratic order. My solidarity with the family and Chirag Paswan in their moment of grief: Sitaram Yechury
Paswan fought for all Dalit, backwards groups throughout his life: Javadekar
Ram Vilas Paswanji's demise is very sad news. He fought for all Dalit, backward groups throughout his life. He was very active in the cabinet. He had great faith in PM Modiji: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoles death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, says he was a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the country's development.
Always represented the poorest of the poor: Dharmendra Pradhan
The country lost one of its tallest leaders who always advocated for downtrodden, poor, SCs-STs. Whether he was in govt or in Oppn, he always represented the poorest of the poor. I pray to God to give peace to his soul & strength to his family: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan
Paswan always kept national interest and public welfare paramount: Shah
The mind is extremely disturbed by the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan ji, who is always fighting for the welfare and rights of the poor and the deprived. In his political life, he always kept national interest and public welfare paramount. His death has created a void in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expresses anguish over Paswan's death
"Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones", said Arvind Kejriwal.
Paswan's entire political life like an era in itself, says Kanhaiya Kumar
The information about the demise of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, the Union Minister and popular leader who came out of the student movement in Bihar, is very sad. His entire political life is like an era in itself. Both supporters and opponents respected him equally. greeting: Kanhaiya Kumar
Lost a friend, a valued colleague: PM Modi
I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, a valued colleague, and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity: PM Modi
Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hard work and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas: PM Modi
The nation will truly miss him and his selfless: Chandrababu Naidu
The nation has lost a visionary leader: Ram Nath Kovind on Paswan's demise
"In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed and championed the cause of the marginalized", said Ram Nath Kovind.
Paswan's demise is tragic, says Rahul Gandhi
The news of Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely demise is tragic. The poor-Dalit class today lost a loud political voice. My condolences to their family members: Rahul Gandhi
Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan passes away
Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan passedaway on Thursday.
