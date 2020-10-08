RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: PM Modi hails Paswan as an 'outstanding Parliamentarian', calls it a 'personal loss'

Several political leaders including PM Narendra Modi expressed deep grief at the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Lok Janshakti Party patron, Paswan, passed away on Thursday. He had undergone heart surgery at a hospital a few days ago. He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders. Stay tuned for more updates.
Paswan fought for all Dalit, backwards groups throughout his life: Javadekar
Ram Vilas Paswanji's demise is very sad news. He fought for all Dalit, backward groups throughout his life. He was very active in the cabinet. He had great faith in PM Modiji: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoles death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, says he was a stalwart of Indian politics who contributed immensely towards the country's development.
Always represented the poorest of the poor: Dharmendra Pradhan
The country lost one of its tallest leaders who always advocated for downtrodden, poor, SCs-STs. Whether he was in govt or in Oppn, he always represented the poorest of the poor. I pray to God to give peace to his soul & strength to his family: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan
Paswan always kept national interest and public welfare paramount: Shah
The mind is extremely disturbed by the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan ji, who is always fighting for the welfare and rights of the poor and the deprived. In his political life, he always kept national interest and public welfare paramount. His death has created a void in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expresses anguish over Paswan's death
"Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones", said Arvind Kejriwal.
Paswan's entire political life like an era in itself, says Kanhaiya Kumar
The information about the demise of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, the Union Minister and popular leader who came out of the student movement in Bihar, is very sad. His entire political life is like an era in itself. Both supporters and opponents respected him equally. greeting: Kanhaiya Kumar
Lost a friend, a valued colleague: PM Modi
I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, a valued colleague, and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity: PM Modi
Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hard work and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas: PM Modi
The nation will truly miss him and his selfless: Chandrababu Naidu
The nation has lost a visionary leader: Ram Nath Kovind on Paswan's demise
"In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed and championed the cause of the marginalized", said Ram Nath Kovind.
Paswan's demise is tragic, says Rahul Gandhi
The news of Ram Vilas Paswan's untimely demise is tragic. The poor-Dalit class today lost a loud political voice. My condolences to their family members: Rahul Gandhi
Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan passes away
Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan passedaway on Thursday.
Read More