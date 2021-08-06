'Rs 5 cr aid for kin of 101 scribes who died of Covid'

Rs 5.05 crore approved for families of 101 journalists who succumbed to Covid: Government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2021, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 17:32 ist
Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar. Credit: Facebook/drbhartipawar

The government approved Rs 5.05 crore for granting Rs 5 lakh each as assistance to the families of 101 journalists who died due to Covid-19, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha Friday.

Responding to a question, Pawar said in a written reply the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertook a special drive for providing financial assistance to the families of such journalists.

"On the basis of applications received by the Press Information Bureau, which fulfill the criteria laid under the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS) administered by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, a sum of Rs 5.05 crore was approved during 2020 and 2021 for financial assistance at a rate of Rs 5 lakh per family to each of 101 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19," Pawar said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Parliament
Journalists

Related videos

What's Brewing

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

California's largest wildfire destroys historic town

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

 