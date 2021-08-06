Rs 5.05 crore approved for families of 101 journalists who succumbed to Covid: Government

The government approved Rs 5.05 crore for granting Rs 5 lakh each as assistance to the families of 101 journalists who died due to Covid-19, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha Friday.

Responding to a question, Pawar said in a written reply the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertook a special drive for providing financial assistance to the families of such journalists.

"On the basis of applications received by the Press Information Bureau, which fulfill the criteria laid under the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS) administered by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, a sum of Rs 5.05 crore was approved during 2020 and 2021 for financial assistance at a rate of Rs 5 lakh per family to each of 101 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19," Pawar said.