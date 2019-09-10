RSS bats for reservation

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday batted for reservation, saying the system existed due to “social and economic disparity” and that it was up to its beneficiaries to decide whether it should continue or not.

“We extend our support to reservation as per the Constitution,” said RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at a three-day conclave of the organisation in Pushkar.

The RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said, "Social and economic disparity exist in our society hence there is a need for a reservation. And we extend our support to the reservation mentioned in the constitution". However, he cleared the organisation's stand on quota by demanding that Sangh believes that reservation should continue till it's beneficiaries feel it is needed.

Hosbale's response came in response of a query sent by a Dalit organisation to get the response of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Bhagwat had applauded the Sangh's stand on ending discrimination in society.

Also, what caught the eyeballs at the three-day conclave of RSS were the hoardings of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Besides the life-size cutouts of the Dalit icon and the religious guru, the large hoardings of RSS thinkers, KB Hedgewar, MS Golwalkar, Swami Vivekananda and historic figures like Rana Sanga, Prithviraj Chauhan, Padmini, Sant Ramdas and Tripura Sundari have also found a place at the display erected in the premises of the Maheshwari Sewa Sadan, that venue for the conclave. As many as 200 members of sang and it's affiliated participated in the conclave.

The abrogation of Article 370, demand a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), speedy decision on the Ayodhya land dispute case and issues related to the national security dominated three-day All India Coordination Committee meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Apart from RSS chief Bhagwat, BJP working president JP Nadda, general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and general secretary Ram Madhav RSS ‘Sahkaryawah' (general secretary) Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi and joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal and Dattatreya Hosabale were in the attendance.