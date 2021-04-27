Rush to hospitals, big gatherings worsen India Covid crisis: WHO

'Rush in hospitals, crowds worsen India's Covid crisis'

India's new coronavirus cases stayed above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day

  • Apr 27 2021, 15:54 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Some people in India are rushing unnecessarily to hospital, exacerbating a crisis over surging Covid-19 infections caused by mass gatherings, more contagious variants and low vaccination rates, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

"Currently, part of the problem is that many people rush to the hospital (also because they do not have access to information/advice), even though home-based care monitoring at home can be managed very safely," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told Reuters by email.

Read | India's daily Covid-19 cases dip slightly with 3.23L new infections, 2,771 deaths

