Sabyasachi's Mangalsutra ad campaign draws flak

Following backlash towards advertisements of Tanishq, Manyavar, FabIndia and Dabur, Indian fashion brand Sabyasachi's 'Mangalsutra' ad campaign is the latest to draw the ire of netizens.

In a series of posts published on Instagram and Facebook, Sabyasachi announced the launch of its "Intimate Fine Jewellery" titled "Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and the Bengal Tiger Icon collection" which comprises "necklaces, earrings and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx, coral and black enamel."

One post in particular, which shows a woman in a bra posing intimately with a male model is what has stirred outrage among a number of right-wing accounts.

A user on Twitter who identifies as Hindu was of the opinion that such a depiction of the Manglsutra (a necklace worn by married women) "dishonoured our dharma (religion)."

Another user on the same platform suggested that the use of 'seminude' models to advertise the jewellery made it seem like a "porn ad"

Speaking on the same lines, user @immortalsoulin said on Twitter "Sabyasachi are so creatively bankrupt that they have to use semi naked models for a Mangalsutra ad." She also said that it was "no lingerie or C0nd0m Ad."

Previous campaigns from the brands mentioned earlier in the copy were also targeted for supposedly displaying 'Hindu culture' in a bad light.

On Tuesday, Dabur withdrew an ad for a fairness product portraying a same-sex couple celebrating Karva Chauth. While a section of netizens slammed Dabur for promoting what they believed to be a 'regressive' and 'patriarchal practice', another section, including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, threatened legal action over the depiction of the celebration of a Hindu ritual by lesbians.

A week earlier, ethnic and traditional apparel maker FabIndia removed a promotional capsule about its new festive line after backlash from right-wing groups on social media platforms.

Prior to that, Tata Group's jewellery brand Tanishq was forced to withdraw an advertisement that showed an interfaith couple at a baby shower organised for the Hindu bride by her Muslim in-laws. It withdrew the advertisement after trolling soon spread to physical threats to company employees and stores.

