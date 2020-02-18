Sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav moves SC against dismissal of plea against Modi's election

Sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav has approached the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's order that had dismissed his election petition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He contended his nomination papers against Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency as the Samajwadi Party candidate were wrongly rejected for not having been presented in a prescribed manner.

In his special leave petition, he contended that his nomination paper was rejected by the Returning Officer under “illegitimate pressure from BJP”. The officer acted in “arbitrary manner and the High Court has also committed grave error by ignoring the fact that when any person has filed his nomination in any constituency and his candidature has been rejected, then he has locus to file election petition”.

Yadav challenged validity of the judgment of December 06, 2019. The HC had dismissed his election petition on the ground of no locus and further that he was neither a registered voter nor the resident of the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

He sought a direction to set aside the rejection of his nomination paper on May 1, 2019 and also action against the Returning Officer for misuse of official powers.

Yadav had been sacked from BSF after a video in which he showed the poor quality of served to the jawans went viral on social networking sites.