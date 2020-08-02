Saddened by death of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun: Prez

Saddened by demise of Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun: President Ram Nath Kovind

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 14:19 ist

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun, noting that she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots.

The 62-year-old minister for Technical Education succumbed to Covid-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of Smt Kamal Rani Varun, Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government. Well respected for serving people at the grassroots, she had also served as an MP in the Lok Sabha twice. My condolences to her family and followers,” Kovind tweeted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ram Nath Kovind
Uttar Pradesh
Lok Sabha
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bannerghatta park welcomes birth of elephant calf

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

The time of Ram Mandir is upon us

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 