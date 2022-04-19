Sadhvi Rithambara asks Hindus to produce 4 kids each

Sadhvi Rithambara asks Hindu couples to produce 4 children each, dedicate 2 to nation

She also said a Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country, so that there is no population imbalance

PTI
PTI, Kanpur/Lucknow,
  • Apr 19 2022, 03:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 11:52 ist
Sadhvi Rithambara

Hindutva leader Sadhvi Rithambara has urged every Hindu couple to produce four children and dedicate two of them to the nation, and said India will soon become a "Hindu Rashtra".

Referring to Saturday's communal violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, she said those who "attacked" the Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra (procession) are jealous of the progress made by the country.

"Those who are trying to divide Hindu society through political terrorism will be razed to dust," she said.

Addressing a Ram Mahotsav programme at Nirala Nagar here on Sunday, she said Hindu women follow the principle of "Hum Do, Hamare Do" (having two children).



"But I would like to request all Hindu couples to produce four children each. Of these, two should be dedicated to the nation, while the rest two will be for the family," she said.

She went on to add, "Soon, India will become a Hindu Rashtra.”

She also said a Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country, so that there is no population imbalance.

"If there is a population imbalance in the country, the future of the country will not be good," she told PTI on Monday.

Asked if she has urged parents to dedicate their children to the RSS, she said, "Yes. I have asked them to dedicate them to the RSS. Make them VHP workers and also dedicate to the nation."

Rithambara has been associated with the Ram temple movement. She is also the founder of Durga Vahini, the women's wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

