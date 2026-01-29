RCB opt to bowl against UP Warriorz in WPL

<p>Vadodara: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Royal%20challengers%20Bengaluru">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League clash here on Thursday.</p>.<p>Seam bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar, who last played more than a year back, marked her return recovering from her hamstring injury as she replaced Gautami Naik in the one change for RCB who have already qualified for the final.</p>.<p>In their must-win match, UPW made two changes with Amy Jones replacing the injured Phoebe Litchfield, while Simran Shaikh came in place of Kiran Navgire.</p>.Watch | MS Dhoni congratulates RCB for IPL 2025 win, praises fans for support .<p>Teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (capt), Georgia Voll, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil and Lauren Bell.</p>.<p>UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (capt), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones (wk), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey and Kranti Gaud. PTI TAP BS BS</p>