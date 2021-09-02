Saira Banu diagnosed with cardiac problems

Saira Banu diagnosed with cardiac problems

Doctors suggested a CAG (coronary angiogram), but Saira Banu has refused to undergo the medical procedure

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 02 2021, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 17:21 ist
According to the doctor who is attending on her, Saira Banu (L) is also battling depression after Dilip Kumar’s death. Credit: Twitter/ @TheDilipKumar

Veteran actor Saira Banu, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, has been diagnosed with a heart problem and doctors are keen on an angiogram procedure but she has refused permission, a hospital doctor said on Thursday.

The 77-year-old Padosan actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, in Khar on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

“Yesterday, her cardiac tests happened and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome,” a Hinduja Hospital doctor told PTI.

Doctors suggested a CAG (coronary angiogram), but Saira Banu has refused to undergo the medical procedure, the doctor said.

"Once she gives her consent, doctors can perform an angiography."

According to the doctor who is attending on her, Saira Banu is also battling depression after Dilip Kumar’s death..

“She doesn't sleep much. She wants to go home.”

The actor might be discharged from the ICU and moved to a room soon.

Her husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

The couple, who acted together in several films, including Sagina and Gopi, got married in 1966.

Saira Banu made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Saira Banu
Dilip Kumar
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 