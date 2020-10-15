Sandalwood drug case: CCB raids Vivek Oberoi’s residence in search for his brother-in-law Aditya Alva

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s residence in Mumbai following a tip off that one of the prime accused Aditya Alva in the drug case was hiding at his house.

Aditya Alva is the son of former Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Oberoi. Aditya was accused of allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in Kannada film industry. He has been absconding ever since his alleged involvement came up in a drug racket.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (crime) said, following a tip off that Aditya was hiding in his brother-in-law’s house in Mumbai, the CCB obtained a search warrant from the court and the team carried a search operation at his house from Thursday morning and search is still on, he said.

CCB sources said that the officials were expected to question Vivek Oberoi and his family members on Alva’s whereabouts.

A couple of days ago, the CCB questioned Ricky Rai, son of former underworld don late Muthappa Rai. His house was searched in Sadashivanagar and also the family house in Bidadi. It was believed that Rai knew about Alva's hideout and police had seized Ricky’s mobile phone in this connection.