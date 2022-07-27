Satyendar Jain named in ED charge sheet in PMLA case

Satyendar Jain named in ED charge sheet in PMLA case

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel is likely to take up the matter later in the day

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 27 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 15:01 ist
Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a court here against arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

Jain is currently in judicial custody.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income. 

