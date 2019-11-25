SC asks Centre to produce Maha Guv's letter on Nov 25

The Apex court, on Sunday, issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the Maharashtra government and the Centre on the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Governor’s decision to swear in Fadnavis as chief minister.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce the two letters at 10.30 am on Monday, denying his request seeking two days’ time to produce the communication.

