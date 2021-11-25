SC asks MHA to deploy additional security forces to ensure fair civic body elections in Tripura

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide two additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure free and fair civic polls in Tripura.

The apex court also asked the Centre and the Tripura government to ensure necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of ballots and counting of votes.

Amid accusations of political violence, civic polls to Tripura’s 14 municipalities began on Thursday. TMC officials on Thursday claimed that a party worker was beaten up in ward number 5 in Agartala, the state capital. However, the police could not confirm any untoward incidents.

CPI(M) state secretary Jiten Chaudhary also alleged that the ruling party was indulging in voter intimidation in south Tripura district and obstructing party workers from functioning freely. However, the ruling BJP denied these allegations and its spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya on Thursday said “Utsaber mejaj e vote hocche (Vote has begun on a celebratory spirit).”

The run-up to the polls, which should have been a humdrum affair, became a cause celebre after it was marred by violence, arrests, sit-ins in far-away Delhi and a Supreme Court intervention asking officials to ensure peaceful polling.

The electoral battle has the ruling BJP locked in battle with the Trinamool Congress which is foraying into the Northeast and elsewhere to establish itself as a national party, and with the CPI(M) which the saffron party had dethroned from power in this state some years ago. The ruling BJP, which has fielded candidates in all seats in Tripura civic elections, has already won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 19 urban bodies.

Nevertheless, a three-way battle is expected to ensue for the remaining seats, given the high voltage drama witnessed in the run up to the elections, which saw TMC sending its top leaders to Tripura and BJP fighting back politically.

For TMC a strong footprint in Agartala and elsewhere in the northeastern state is essential as it hopes to topple BJP in Tripura's state election in 2023 and also emerge as a strong opposition to the BJP on a national scale. TMC which has also forayed into Goa and Meghalaya is expected to be strengthened in the northeast with 12 Congress MLAs joining it later on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)

