SC dismisses Tamil Nadu petition on Markandeya river

In a relief to Karnataka, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Tamil Nadu's plea seeking to direct the Karnataka government to stop construction of check dam and diversion structure across the Markandeya river in Kolar district and pumping water from them to the existing tanks.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Sharna, which had in September reserved its judgement, dismissed the Tamil Nadu government's petition.

Karnataka is building a dam across the Markandeya river near Yargol village in Kolar district. Tamil Nadu claimed that since Markandeya river is tributary of the Pennaiyar river, any construction of a dam by Karnataka would obstruct natural flows to the downstream.

The court had earlier asked the Tamil Nadu government as to why it did not file a complaint with the Union government in the “proper format” and sought a direction to refer its plea against Karnataka for construction of “large dams” across Markandeya river to Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal.

Tamil Nadu, for its part, contended on November 27, 2017, the tender was called for and it had not come late. Karnataka, on the other hand, questioned the maintainability of the suit as well as the application by Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka also said that since the 75 to 80 % of the project has completed, it should be allowed to complete the remaining portion of the works. With drinking water on the highest priority of the national water policy of 2002, the project should be allowed, Karnataka said.