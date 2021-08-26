SC gets nine new judges

SC gets nine new judges

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 15:25 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Nine new judges, including three women, were on Thursday appointed to the Supreme Court with President Ram Nath Kovind signing their warrants of appointment.

The new judges of the top court include Justice B V Nagarathna, who will be in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027, Justice Bela M Trivedi, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice C T Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, and senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha.

Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Vikram Nath and Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari are also among those appointed to the Supreme Court. 

 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Judges
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

The anti-gay agenda

The anti-gay agenda

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Taliban must deal with these leaders to avoid civil war

Taliban must deal with these leaders to avoid civil war

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

Study says Covid riskier for heart than Pfizer vaccine

Study says Covid riskier for heart than Pfizer vaccine

 