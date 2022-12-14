SC grants 3 months time to Centre to form tribunal to resolve Penniyar Water Dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted three months time to the Centre to set up Penniyar Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve the issues related to sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar rejected a plea made by the Union government for six months in order to complete the entire process as per the established procedure to set up the tribunal.

In its application, the Centre led by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that the Cabinet note for the constitution of Penniyar Water Disputes Tribunal has been approved by Minister (Jal Shakti) and the same has been circulated to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Finance and Prime Minister Office for their comments within two weeks.

The counsel also said the decision would require Cabinet approval as well and it would take six months time.

Observing that this can be done within 24 hours, the bench said it would grant three months time for the purpose.

The court put up the matter for further consideration on March 14.

Senior advocates Shyam Divan and Mohan V Katarki, appearing for the Karnataka government, opposed the formation of tribunal, saying no prima facie case was made Tamil Nadu in its complaint and negotiation has remained inconclusive.

In its complaint filed on November 30, 2019, Tamil Nadu contended Karnataka has taken up construction of a reservoir across Markandeyanadhi, a tributary of Pennaiyar, diverted surplus waters of Varathur tank, implemented lift irrigation scheme at Yellamallappa Chetty tank, pumped water at Belahalli and launched a scheme to pump the waters of Pennariyar from Thattanur village to distribute to 160 tanks.

On November 14, 2019, the Supreme Court permitted the Tamil Nadu government to invoke the powers of the Union government in terms of the provisions of the Inter-State Water Disputes Act and seek the constitution of a tribunal on the dispute over sharing of water.

On January 20, 2020, the Union government constituted the negotiations committee to resolve water dispute.