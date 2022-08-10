SC grants bail to Varavara Rao on medical grounds

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to activist and poet Dr P Varavara Rao, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case, on medical grounds.

The court ordered that Rao shall not leave the jurisdiction of the concerned trial court without the permission of the trial court, he shall not misuse his liberty and he shall not be in touch with any witnesses.

SC says Rao shall be entitled to have medical treatment of his choice & shall keep NIA informed about the medical treatment being received by him.

SC makes it clear that bail is only on purely medical grounds; also says this order shall not impact the case of other accused.