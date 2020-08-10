SC notice to Centre on plea over corona warriors' PPEs

SC notice to Centre on plea for providing PPEs to healthcare workers

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Aug 10 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 16:06 ist

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea for providing a sufficient number of PPEs to healthcare workers, police, and other services engaged in the fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan issued notice to the Union government on a petition filed by advocate Amit Sahni.

The court decided to consider the matter after two weeks.

Acting on a petition by Gursimran Singh Narula, a final law year student, for banning sanitisation tunnels, the bench also issued notice to the Union government.

The petitioner claimed the disinfectant tunnels were ineffective in checking the spread of the coronavirus but also were harmful for its dangerous impact due to exposure of human beings to ultraviolet rays. Such tunnels also amounted to non-consensual medical experiments for the people.

The petitioner also pointed out that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory against spraying disinfectant on people during the Covid-19 management.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

PPE
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China

Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China

Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask

Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor

Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

 