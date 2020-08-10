SC notice to Centre on plea for providing PPEs to healthcare workers

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea for providing a sufficient number of PPEs to healthcare workers, police, and other services engaged in the fight to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan issued notice to the Union government on a petition filed by advocate Amit Sahni.

The court decided to consider the matter after two weeks.

Acting on a petition by Gursimran Singh Narula, a final law year student, for banning sanitisation tunnels, the bench also issued notice to the Union government.

The petitioner claimed the disinfectant tunnels were ineffective in checking the spread of the coronavirus but also were harmful for its dangerous impact due to exposure of human beings to ultraviolet rays. Such tunnels also amounted to non-consensual medical experiments for the people.

The petitioner also pointed out that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory against spraying disinfectant on people during the Covid-19 management.