SC notice to K'taka, TN against closing of plea by NGT

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments and other civic bodies on a plea by Rajya Sabha MP D Kupendra Reddy against the National Green Tribunal's order of November 6, 2019, closing his application for restoration of Bellandur, Varthur and Agara lakes and controlling flow of water into South Pinakini river.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant sought a response from both the state governments as well as the Centre on a civil appeal filed by Reddy.

Advocates Abhimanue Shrestha and P Ramprasad represented the petitioner.

Reddy, in his petition, contended the NGT had ex-parte closed his plea without any notice to him or his counsel.

He sought to recall the order by the NGT which was denied saying that he can raise all issues in suo moto case, related to restoration of lakes, being examined by the green panel. There was issue of control, manage flow of treated water from Varthur lake to South Pinakini river flowing in state of Tamil Nadu, which was not considered by the NGT, his plea stated