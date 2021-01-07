SC questions Centre over Covid-19 precautions taken at farmers' protest

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre if it is taking precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 at mass gathering of protesting farmers at Delhi borders, saying it could potentially become a situation like the Nizamuddin Markaz.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde sought to know from the Union government as to what it has learnt from the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation in March, 2020 amid Covid-19. The court said the same situation may arise with the protesting farmers.

"You must tell us what is happening," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court also asked whether farmers protesting at various Delhi borders were taking precautions, necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19. Hundreds of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at Delhi borders for over 40 days demanding repeal of three farm laws.

Read: Women cultivate a new voice in farmers' protest

As the Solicitor General replied in negative, the top court said it could potentially become a situation like the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation in the national capital, which happened in March last year.

"The same problem is going to arise in farmers agitation. I don't know if farmers are protected from Covid. So, the same problem is going to arise. It is not that everything is over," the CJI said.

Mehta said that he will find out the status. The apex court raised concern regarding spread of the virus at the farmers' protest while hearing a petition on Nizamuddin Markaz.

The top court asked the Centre to file a report on the steps taken so far to contain Covid-19 and issued notice on a plea filed by Supriya Pandita through advocate Omprakash Parihar. The petitioner sought a CBI probe into gatherings of Tablighi Jamaat members at Nizamuddin Markaz and of migrant labourers at Anand Vihar Bus terminal in the capital.

The court asked the Centre to ensure that Covid-19 does not spread and asked the Centre to ensure guidelines are strictly followed.

Pandita claimed the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi police allowed the huge congregation, including foreign delegates at Nizamuddin Markaz, which risked the health of people amid Covid-19.