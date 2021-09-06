SC refuses to consider plea for international task force on origin of second Covid-19 wave

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL for directions to the Centre to set up an international task force of experts to determine the origin of second wave of Covid-19 virus, responsible for the large number of deaths in India from April to June this year.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the court cannot enter into conspiracy theories and asked the petitioner to withdraw the plea and approach the Centre.

"We will rather focus on managing pandemic in our country than delving into conspiracy theories involving other nations, on which we don't even have a jurisdiction," the bench added.

Mumbai-based Pankaj Phadnis, a researcher and a trustee of Abhinav Bharat Congress filed the plea for forming an international task force, including members of China, to determine the origin of the second wave.

He also asked the court to direct the Union government to scientifically keep track of any further mutation that may occur in future and not be caught unawares as it was when the Delta variant emerged.

"A recent report co-authored by the former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India confirms the existence of a war-like situation by suggesting that as many 3.9 million Indians have been killed in the last three months by the second wave of the pandemic. The monumental tragedy is not yet over," the plea said.

The bench, however, said, "We have no jurisdiction over Chinese or American citizens. Government is there to hear you. Plea is dismissed as withdrawn."

The plea said all citizens are forced to live under serious restrictions waiting for the next attack - the third wave.

"The origin of the Wuhan virus that led to the pandemic of Covid-19 is subject matter of international investigation. Origins of the Delta variant of the Wuhan virus that seems to have killed 3.9 million Indians in less than three months; are today not known. This variant first found in India is now the dominant virus strain in the world bringing opprobrium upon India in the eyes of the world," it said.

